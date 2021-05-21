newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seeley Lake, MT

What’s up Seeley Lake: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Seeley Lake News Flash
Seeley Lake News Flash
 1 day ago

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POzLO_0a7CtjDb00

Angel & Davey @ The Hungry Bear

Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 6287 MT-83, Condon, MT

Bring the whole family and join all your friends for great food, drinks and music you can sing along and dance to.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSLjA_0a7CtjDb00

Campfire Series: The Missoula Big Band! Again!

Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the final night in our Campfire Series at Beavertail Hill, Salmon Lake, and Placid Lake State Parks! The Missoula Big Band is back! Under the direction of Gary Gillett, the band is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXKqY_0a7CtjDb00

Cowgirl Fall Roundup

Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

It’s three days of pure inspiration—palling around with Cowgirl Hall of Famers, sharpening skills, picking up a few new tricks and enjoying awe-inspiring horseback riding—set to the golden glow of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lJrWQ_0a7CtjDb00

Mordançage with Elizabeth Opalenik

Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

In this workshop we shall begin with a brief history of the mordançage process and the work of Jean Pierre Sudre, the French photographer that created the 1960 formula we use today. As her mentor...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJln6_0a7CtjDb00

Adventures in Image Transfers with Sandy Carrion

Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7079 Mount Hwy 83, Condon, MT

When Polaroid’s Image Transfer and Emulsion lift processes hit the scene, photographers hit the ground running searching for unique hand made photos. Migrating images from one surface to another...

Learn More
Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake News Flash

Seeley Lake, MT
2
Followers
27
Post
475
Views
ABOUT

With Seeley Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Condon, MT
Seeley Lake, MT
Government
City
Greenough, MT
Local
Montana Government
City
Seeley Lake, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Mt#The Missoula Big Band#Cowgirl Hall Of Famers#Sun Jul 07#French#Polaroid#Salmon Lake#In Person Events#Beavertail Hill#Live Content#Final Night#Photographers#Stand Up Comedy#Live Talks#Drinks#Remote Versions#Today#Pure Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu events coming soon

1. County Fair & Rodeo; 2. Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint; 3. Arts & Crafts Fairs; 4. Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul; 5. Fee Free Day;
Glendale, UTPosted by
Glendale Voice

Glendale events coming up

1. THREE HIKES, FOUR BIOMES, AND 250 MILLION YEARS; 2. Advances in Western Interior Cretaceous Geology and Paleontology II; 3. Grand Circle Trailfest; 4. Cob Oven Workshop; 5. BRIGHT STAR in Kanab| June 18 - 26;
Sunnyside, WAPosted by
Sunnyside Today

Sunnyside events coming up

1. Highland Boys Varsity Basketball @ Granger; 2. PERRY TECH POP-UP NIGHT at VARIETAL BREWING CO.; 3. Drive in Movie: Book of Life with Townhall presentation; 4. Strengthening Families for Parents & Youth 10-14 Program; 5. Harvest Hayday - Grandview;
Caribou, MEPosted by
Caribou Today

Caribou events coming up

1. Blackstone Farm Summer Craft Festival; 2. Jason E. Pelletier Memorial Concert; 3. SAC Racing 2021; 4. Caribou Rec Outdoor Camp, Kayaking 2; 5. Take It Outside Adult Series - A ride in the woods to Machias River Campsite, North Maine Woods;