What’s up Seeley Lake: Local events calendar

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:

Angel & Davey @ The Hungry Bear Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 6287 MT-83, Condon, MT

Bring the whole family and join all your friends for great food, drinks and music you can sing along and dance to.

Campfire Series: The Missoula Big Band! Again! Seeley Lake, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join us for the final night in our Campfire Series at Beavertail Hill, Salmon Lake, and Placid Lake State Parks! The Missoula Big Band is back! Under the direction of Gary Gillett, the band is a...

Cowgirl Fall Roundup Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT

It’s three days of pure inspiration—palling around with Cowgirl Hall of Famers, sharpening skills, picking up a few new tricks and enjoying awe-inspiring horseback riding—set to the golden glow of...

Mordançage with Elizabeth Opalenik Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

In this workshop we shall begin with a brief history of the mordançage process and the work of Jean Pierre Sudre, the French photographer that created the 1960 formula we use today. As her mentor...

Adventures in Image Transfers with Sandy Carrion Condon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 7079 Mount Hwy 83, Condon, MT

When Polaroid’s Image Transfer and Emulsion lift processes hit the scene, photographers hit the ground running searching for unique hand made photos. Migrating images from one surface to another...