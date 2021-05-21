newsbreak-logo
Neligh, NE

Neligh calendar: Events coming up

Neligh Today
 1 day ago

(NELIGH, NE) Neligh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Neligh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6Fzx_0a7CthS900

12th Annual Grillin’ on the Greens

Pierce, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 85428 548Th Ave, Pierce, NE

12th Annual Grillin' on the Greens at Pierce Community Golf Course, 85428 548 Ave, Pierce, NE 68767, Pierce, United States on Sat Aug 14 2021 at 06:00 am to 11:45 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swcyo_0a7CthS900

(ASD) Introduction to Intensive Verbal Behavior Training - Day 3 of 3

Neligh, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 110 West 3rd Street, Neligh, NE 68756

How to Teach Critical Language and Learning Skills through Direct Instruction (3 Day Verbal Behavior)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghNgA_0a7CthS900

Neligh Farmers Market

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Mlm_0a7CthS900

RIBBON CUTTING FOR STATE FARM — Creighton Community Radio

Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

On May 26th there will be a ribbon cutting for the new State Farm Insurance Office at 10am with Coffee and rolls to follow at Rhonda's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFv7R_0a7CthS900

Plainview WIC & Imms Clinic

Plainview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 AM

« All Events Plainview WIC & Imms Clinic November 24 @ 10:30 am -

Neligh, NE
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

