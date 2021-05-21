Neligh calendar: Events coming up

(NELIGH, NE) Neligh has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Neligh:

12th Annual Grillin’ on the Greens Pierce, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 85428 548Th Ave, Pierce, NE

(ASD) Introduction to Intensive Verbal Behavior Training - Day 3 of 3 Neligh, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 110 West 3rd Street, Neligh, NE 68756

How to Teach Critical Language and Learning Skills through Direct Instruction (3 Day Verbal Behavior)

Neligh Farmers Market Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street

RIBBON CUTTING FOR STATE FARM — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

On May 26th there will be a ribbon cutting for the new State Farm Insurance Office at 10am with Coffee and rolls to follow at Rhonda's.

Plainview WIC & Imms Clinic Plainview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 AM

