Crosbyton, TX

Live events on the horizon in Crosbyton

Crosbyton News Beat
 1 day ago

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Crosbyton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosbyton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0o0S_0a7CtgZQ00

Diesen Gorham

Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 154 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

Diesen Gorham at TEXAS 1809, Idalou, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVhFE_0a7CtgZQ00

2021 Marley's Kids Tri

Ransom Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 0, Lakeshore Dr, Ransom Canyon, TX

LATE REGISTRATION & PACKET PICKUP When: Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 4:30pm-6:30pm Where:Nike Factory Store2910 W Loop 289 #805Lubbock, TX 79407 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS WHERE:Ransom Canyon Lake, 7 miles...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yf4J1_0a7CtgZQ00

ELAH Community Art Classes

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 405 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Suite B, Lubbock, TX 79403

Register for ELAH Community Art Classes (virtual and in-person) for beginner and intermediate level artists!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x6Szm_0a7CtgZQ00

South Plains Air Show 2021

Slaton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 12106 Farm to Market 400, Slaton, TX 79364

The Texas Air Museum hosts an exciting biannual airshow as part of our mission to keep aviation history alive.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDyrT_0a7CtgZQ00

Old Settlers Reunion

Floydada, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

To honor our forefathers and our heritage, each year in May, the Floyd County Pioneer Association honor the pioneers who made the trail and endured the hardships with the Old Settlers' Reunion...

Learn More
With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

