Memphis, TN

Mental Health Awareness Fair set for Saturday in Oakhaven

WATN Local Memphis
 1 day ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is National Children's Mental Health Awareness Month. Before the month closes out, several Mid-South organizations focused on mental health and wellness are coming together for a mental health awareness fair. It’s being held Saturday, May 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Healing Center...

Memphis, TN
