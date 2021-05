PITTSBURGH – Allegheny Health Network (AHN) clinicians are working to build greater consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit, a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that promises to improve access to telehealth services. The temporary benefit will help to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, with a goal of reducing the broadband gap for more than 21 million Americans who lack access to high-speed internet[i].