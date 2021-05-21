Local and national health experts explore vaccine science & safety at Carnegie Science Center

Vaccines are among the most significant achievements of public health. Understanding the science behind vaccines as well as how viruses affect the immune system is imperative to the fight against COVID-19. Beginning Thurs., May 20, Carnegie Science Center is hosting a three-part Vaccine Speaker Series to engage the community in panel discussions with local and national experts on COVID-19, vaccines, and the immune system. Each free webinar will focus on a different topic – vaccine science and safety on May 20, community health on June 10, and what’s next for public health on July 1 – followed by a moderated Q&A with the panelists.