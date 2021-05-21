Is Solos renewed for Season 2?

Following today’s premiere, can you expect a Halston season 2 renewal over at Netflix? Or, are these episodes it for the Ewan McGregor series?. We don’t want to stall when it comes to handing down the important news, so let’s just get it out of the way now: There are no plans for there to be a Halston season 2. Why is that? It’s rather simple: This was planned as a limited series from the start! Executive producer Ryan Murphy is trying to use his deal at Netflix in order to tell memorable, singular stories that aren’t quite told anywhere else. Ultimately, we get why he wanted to tell this one. It’s a true-life tale of an iconic fashion designer’s rise and fall, and we think that Ewan relished the opportunity to be in these shows.