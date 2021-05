Who knew that hauling ass could become so lucrative?. Six years after Singapore’s Secretlab entered the gaming chair scene and dominated it with their range of comfortable, affordable and attractive chairs for gamers to sit on, the homegrown company, founded by two gamers, has expanded globally across markets including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia as well as countries in Asia, and is now ready to make take on the hot seat of protecting their customer’s behind, from their new massive futuristic Global HQ and R&D Center, located at 351 Braddell Road, #05-02, Singapore 579713.