newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

New Iowa law blocks mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties

By KEYC Staff
KEYC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools. Under the new law, public and private schools cannot enforce or implement a policy requiring school employees, students, or visitors to wear a facial covering while on the premises unless for a “specific extracurricular or instructional purpose” or as required under existing Iowa law for eye and ear protective devices. The new law also prohibits cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses.

www.keyc.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Education
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Mandates#Law Schools#Public Schools#Cities#Keyc#K 12 Schools#School Employees#Legislation#Businesses#Students#Policy#Facial Coverings#Gov Kim Reynolds#New Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Des Moines, IAKBUR

Des Moines, Cedar Rapids mayors lift mask mandates

Des Moines, Ia- The mayor of Iowa’s largest city has rescinded the mask mandate he issued in Des Moines last August. Radio Iowa reports Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie says he’s following C-D-C recommendations that those fully vaccinated no longer have to wear face coverings or maintain distance from others.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

6000 COVID Deaths Recorded In Iowa; IDPH Issues Advisory To Schools, Child Cares

Statewide Iowa — The latest update this weekend shows public health officials have confirmed six-thousand Iowans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Forty percent of the Iowans who’ve died of COVID were nursing home residents. And about 55 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa occurred in November, December and January. Data is still being collected, but it appears the number of total deaths in Iowa increased 15 percent last year and COVID will be the third-leading cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Deadline for REAL ID pushed back again

DES MOINES — The deadline to get your driver’s license transitioned to a REAL ID has been pushed back by the pandemic. Iowa DOT Customer Services Bureau director, Darcy Doty says many states had their driver’s license offices closed for several months during the height of the outbreak. “We were...
Des Moines, IAkicdam.com

Six New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Local Area

Des Moines, IA (KICD)– The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of 3 p.m. Monday taking the pandemic total to 399,549 cases and 6,006 virus-related deaths. Locally, the largest increase is in Clay and Dickinson Counties with two new cases...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Tax Changes Approved in House Committee, Still Short of Some Senate Goals

(Des Moines, IA) — Today an Iowa House committee approved a bill containing a series of tax changes, though it does not include all the changes Senate Republicans wanted. In early April Senate Republicans voted to use state tax dollars, rather than local property taxes, to finance the state’s mental health system. House Republicans have so far resisted and the proposal is not included in the tax bill that cleared the House Appropriations Committee today. House Speaker Pat Grassley says there are technical questions to figure out before the state takes over another social program.
Des Moines, IAKCRG.com

Health officials urge Iowans to follow new CDC mask guidance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Health officials are reminding Iowans that only fully vaccinated people should be removing their masks. Last week the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor spaces. However, they say people who are not vaccinated still...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
KFIL Radio

Watch Geese Create a Very Iowa Traffic Jam in Des Moines

It's hard to list all the ways you can potentially get stopped in traffic in Iowa. There are regular driving and road things like construction, other drivers, etc. But, you also have to account for possibilities that other parts of America don't have to think about. That includes a rather large flock of geese that brought vehicles to a standstill in Des Moines recently.
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Iowa StatePosted by
I-Rock 93.5

Take Out Your Aggression in Iowa’s New ‘Smash Room’

If you've ever wanted to smash a toaster with a sledge hammer, there's a new business near Des Moines that you need to check out!. According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, Smash Room Iowa is officially open now at Kids Warrior Gym in Urbandale. If you're not familiar with the concept, Smash Room Iowa's website says:
Iowa Statewho13.com

Evacuation Order Still in Place After Fiery Iowa Train Derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa health experts advise Iowans to stay mindful with new mask guidelines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little more than 37% of Americans are vaccinated, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa health experts say the CDC is looking at data from vaccinations to make changes to guidelines, such as with Thursday's announcement where the CDCeased mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people.