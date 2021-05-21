New Iowa law blocks mask mandates for schools, cities, and counties
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation into law that blocks mask mandates from being implemented in K-12 schools. Under the new law, public and private schools cannot enforce or implement a policy requiring school employees, students, or visitors to wear a facial covering while on the premises unless for a “specific extracurricular or instructional purpose” or as required under existing Iowa law for eye and ear protective devices. The new law also prohibits cities and counties from requiring facial coverings in businesses.www.keyc.com