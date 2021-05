Walt Disney World guests now have another way to help get assistance with issues at the resort, as the Walt Disney World Guest Service account has returned to Twitter. The account, which can be found at @WDWGuestService, has begun responding to guests again for the first time since March 12th, 2020, the same day the resort announced it would temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When resort hotels reopened beginning in June of that year, a virtual chat with guest services was offered through the My Disney Experience app. Currently, the account has been asking guests to explain their issues via direct message, with only one tweet on their main account (as of the writing of this article) directing guests to @WaltDisneyWorld for official updates.