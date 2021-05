In a recent interview, the actor, director, and global celebrity Angelina Jolie said that she has been “doing a few acting jobs” of late, rather than pursuing her passion for directing. She’s had changes in her family structure, she said, and thus needs to be home more than a huge directing gig would allow. Her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead (in theaters and on HBO Max, May 14) is one of those acting jobs, which Jolie approaches with efficient professionalism. It may be just a gig necessitated by the whims of life and family, but she tackles it with thorough determination and commitment.