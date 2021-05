As some of us struggle to find a sense of normalcy in this strange unknown world, many are dealing with a phenomenon they never confronted before. For the first time, millions are finding themselves stuck in a wave of social anxiety and fatigue. The relationships that once brought them joy are now bringing tension and exhaustion that’s hard to shake. We’ve all been drained over the last year, and our social skills have been drained too. If we want to get back on track to connection and fulfillment, then we have to confront our social fatigue honestly for what it is.