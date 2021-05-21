newsbreak-logo
Lone Pine, CA

Live events Lone Pine — what’s coming up

Lone Pine News Watch
 1 day ago

(LONE PINE, CA) Lone Pine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lone Pine area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKVCW_0a7CtHhN00

Jr. Golf Clinic

Lone Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 2559 S Main St, Lone Pine, CA

$10 per golfer, clubs available Instruction by Pro Tani Tatum from Bishop Country Club. Snacks included Registrar - Lynn Bunn 760-937-4288

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yN73l_0a7CtHhN00

Lone Pine Time Trials

Independence, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: Manzanar Reward Rd, Independence, CA

THE EVENT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO MAY 22-23, 2021. REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN! For 2021, the Lone Pine Time Trials Committee celebrates our 50th Anniversary/51st running – 50 years of flat-out-fun...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OhcVc_0a7CtHhN00

Mt Whitney (training) Hike to Lone Pine Lake. Whitney for Fun!! Newbie Camping

Lone Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Whitney Portal Rd, Lone Pine, CA

Event limited to 24 total. Whitney is a stunning and beautiful place aside from the Summit. Sadly many do not appreciate it as they merely use it as a drop spot before going up towards summit. For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMxBe_0a7CtHhN00

John Wayne Grit Series – Lone Pine

Lone Pine, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Description: Bring your John Wayne grit to the trails and #RunToFightCancer. Lone Pine, CA boasts some of the most beautiful and rugged trails in the Eastern Sierras. Explore this magnificent...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TVEFn_0a7CtHhN00

Alabama Hills Weekend Photography Workshop with Stan Moniz

Lone Pine, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1008 S. Main Street, Lone Pine, CA 93545

This is a perfect workshop for any photographer who is interested in the art form of astrophotography! This weekend workshop will begin with a sunset shoot in the Alabama Hills located in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada. Alabama Hills is known for its stunning rock formations, rounded contours and natural arches. One of the most famous arches, Mobius Arch, almost perfectly frames Mt. Whitney, the highest peak in the contiguous USA. As darkness descends, Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz will teac

