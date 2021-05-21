New discovery in water treatment: Removing hormones with sunlight
[May 21, 2021: KARLSRUHER INSTITUT FÜR TECHNOLOGIE (KIT)]. Micropollutants such as steroid hormones contaminate drinking water worldwide and pose a significant threat to human health and the environment even in smallest quantities. Until now, easily scalable water treatment technologies that remove them efficiently and sustainably have been lacking. Scientists at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) developed a new chemical process for removing hormones. It takes advantage of the mechanisms of photocatalysis and transforms the pollutants into potentially safe oxidation products. The team reports on this in the scientific journal Applied Catalysis B: Environmental.www.thebrighterside.news