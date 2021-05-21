Video: New MINI Cooper S reviewed on LoveCars

The MINI line-up is a bit weird at the moment, as the company is going through some drastic changes and is affected by some other issues as well, including poor sales. BMW, its parent company, announced it plans to turn it into an electric-only brand and that means current models will be slowly phased out. The hatchback models will most likely be the first to enter this new electrified era and therefore a new version with a completely new architecture underneath will be here somewhere in 2025.