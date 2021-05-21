newsbreak-logo
Beaver, OK

Events on the Beaver calendar

Posted by 
Beaver Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BEAVER, OK) Live events are coming to Beaver.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver area:

Teen Among Us Night – May

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 519 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS

Have you heard the hype around this crazy “sus” game? Well, join our virtual game night on Friday, May 28th at 5 p.m. to give it a try or show off your expertise! If you or your teen is interested...

Fishing Clinic

Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

MORE INFORMATION TO COME! STAY TUNED! From beginner to seasoned fishermen, anglers of all ages can learn tips, tricks and strategies for pursuing fish. From tying knots to bait selection, you're...

Farmers Market in Liberal

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:4 Village Plaza (in front of the North Pizza Hut building)

Catholic Charities Office Appointments

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Catholic Charities is opening a new office in Liberal, Kansas! The office is located in St Anthony's Catholic School, 1510 N. Calhoun Ave, Liberal, Kansas. Appointments will be taken for the first...

Edward Klassen Paraguyan Harp Concert

Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 417 Green St, Meade, KS

3 Seperate concerts in sw Kansas on the weekend of May 29-30. May 29 @ 8Pm At Copeland Evangelical Mennonite Church 116 Summer Drive May 30 @ 10:30 @ Living Gospel Church in Sublette @ 903 W...

