Gualala, CA

Coming soon: Gualala events

Gualala Digest
 1 day ago

(GUALALA, CA) Live events are coming to Gualala.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gualala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1m9A_0a7CtBP100

Grazing Livestock for Soil Health, Biodiversity, and Productivity – Two Day

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 12378 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

Fire season is just around the corner, and managed grazing offers an elegant system that builds soil health and resilience to wildfires. About this Event At this workshop, we\'ll hear from two...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DBGOe_0a7CtBP100

Boonville Farmers Market

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 14025 CA-128, Boonville, CA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October, 2021Fridays, 4pm - 7pm Location: 17700 Boonville Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMNVC_0a7CtBP100

• Point Arena, CA - The 20th Annual Animation Show of Shows

Point Arena, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

• Point Arena, CA - The 20th Annual Animation Show of Shows at Point Arena, California, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJJGT_0a7CtBP100

Pizza, Pinot & Polaroids!

Yorkville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 20799 California 128, Yorkville, CA 95494

You're invited! Please join Maple Creek Winery for our first, wine club member event since lockdown!

Learn More

Fir Poles, Land Stewardship & DIY Projects

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 12378 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

Come learn about how our land stewardship work has yielded useful building material in the form of carbon-stable, Douglas fir poles. About this event Bell Valley Retreat is excited to be engaging...

Learn More
Gualala, CA
ABOUT

With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

