In 2019, the Colorado Legislature passed a bill (HB 1261) establishing goals for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in our state. These goals were further supported by Governor Polis’s GHG Reduction Roadmap which was completed in January of this year. The goals are a statewide GHG emissions reductions from 2005 levels of 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030, and 90% by 2050. These goals are generally consistent with the United Nations’ call to limit worldwide temperature rise to 1.5oC to prevent catastrophic changes on our planet. Due largely to man’s activities, temperatures have already risen by 1oC from preindustrial levels. With these actions, Colorado has placed itself at the forefront of climate action in the USA, along with several other states.