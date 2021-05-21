Events on the Red Rock calendar

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Red Rock calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Rock:

State Time Trials (20 and 40K) Picacho, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 16098 Camino Adelante, Picacho, AZ

Our state road race is right around the corner! Get signed up! #bikes #cycling bikereg.com/2021bike-the-b… pic.twitter.com/qJfWAVENcM

The Roadrunner Family Rillito, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Date: May 27, 2021 10:00 am to May 27, 2021 11:00 am Location: Online, Rillito, United States The Roadrunner Family

Emotional Rescue Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

They’re back!! EMOTIONAL RESCUE is entertaining us again at the Tumbleweed Inn. Stop in and see them live. We continue to ask you to reserve your seats so that we can be better prepared to serve...

Tumbleweed Inn Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

Tumbleweed Inn at Tumbleweed Inn, 3815 W Frontier St, Eloy, United States on Fri Jul 23 2021 at 01:00 pm

Defensive Pistol 2 Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

The goal of this course is to continue education of defensive pistol craft. This course will contain a review of Defensive Pistol I, use of cover, switching to the off-hand, one-handed...