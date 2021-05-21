newsbreak-logo
Red Rock, AZ

Events on the Red Rock calendar

Red Rock News Beat
 1 day ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Red Rock calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Red Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlCw1_0a7Ct2Xj00

State Time Trials (20 and 40K)

Picacho, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 16098 Camino Adelante, Picacho, AZ

Our state road race is right around the corner! Get signed up! #bikes #cycling bikereg.com/2021bike-the-b… pic.twitter.com/qJfWAVENcM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cD3te_0a7Ct2Xj00

The Roadrunner Family

Rillito, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Date: May 27, 2021 10:00 am to May 27, 2021 11:00 am Location: Online, Rillito, United States The Roadrunner Family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IP9nl_0a7Ct2Xj00

Emotional Rescue

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

They’re back!! EMOTIONAL RESCUE is entertaining us again at the Tumbleweed Inn. Stop in and see them live. We continue to ask you to reserve your seats so that we can be better prepared to serve...

Tumbleweed Inn

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 3802 W Frontier St, Eloy, AZ

Tumbleweed Inn at Tumbleweed Inn, 3815 W Frontier St, Eloy, United States on Fri Jul 23 2021 at 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cupey_0a7Ct2Xj00

Defensive Pistol 2

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

The goal of this course is to continue education of defensive pistol craft. This course will contain a review of Defensive Pistol I, use of cover, switching to the off-hand, one-handed...

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

