Live events on the horizon in Tamms

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

Horseshoe Bar & Grill Olive Branch, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 19950 East Side Dr, Olive Branch, IL

Jake and Josh Music at Horseshoe Bar & Grill in Olive Branch, IL

Cache River Wetlands Paddle Ullin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Ullin, IL

BYOB(Bring your own boat) and come paddle the Cache River Wetlands! No shuttling required, paddle the whole time or stay for a short period. Restrooms are provided in the parking lot, not many...

Grand Opening LIVE @Scott City Summerfest! Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Oak Street, Scott City, MO

Enjoy live music from Grand Opening at the Scott City Summerfest! playing classic rock/country

Couples Moon Light Tour Ullin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 240 Dean Ln, Ullin, IL

Join us with your significant other for a moon light tour and sunset paddle. Hear the call of Cache River wetlands and learn from your river guides about its natural history and importance!

Business Meeting Dongola, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 E Cross St, Dongola, IL

All members of the church are encouraged to attend the monthly business meeting.

