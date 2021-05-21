newsbreak-logo
Tamms, IL

Live events on the horizon in Tamms

Posted by 
Tamms News Beat
Tamms News Beat
 1 day ago

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfHRb_0a7Ct0mH00

Horseshoe Bar & Grill

Olive Branch, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 19950 East Side Dr, Olive Branch, IL

Jake and Josh Music at Horseshoe Bar & Grill in Olive Branch, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgMLD_0a7Ct0mH00

Cache River Wetlands Paddle

Ullin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: Ullin, IL

BYOB(Bring your own boat) and come paddle the Cache River Wetlands! No shuttling required, paddle the whole time or stay for a short period. Restrooms are provided in the parking lot, not many...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CdVT_0a7Ct0mH00

Grand Opening LIVE @Scott City Summerfest!

Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Oak Street, Scott City, MO

Enjoy live music from Grand Opening at the Scott City Summerfest! playing classic rock/country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O26D5_0a7Ct0mH00

Couples Moon Light Tour

Ullin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 240 Dean Ln, Ullin, IL

Join us with your significant other for a moon light tour and sunset paddle. Hear the call of Cache River wetlands and learn from your river guides about its natural history and importance!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hINfe_0a7Ct0mH00

Business Meeting

Dongola, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 E Cross St, Dongola, IL

All members of the church are encouraged to attend the monthly business meeting.\n

