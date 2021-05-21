newsbreak-logo
Wright, WY

Live events coming up in Wright

Wright Today
Wright Today
 1 day ago

(WRIGHT, WY) Wright is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wright:

Spring Ranch Show

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 50 Mandy Lane, Gillette, WY

Spring Ranch Show at Kluz Performance Horses, 32 Mandy Lane, Gillette, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 09:00 am

6th Annual Show & Shine Car Show

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 S Ross Ave, Gillette, WY

This year we will be hosting our 6th annual show & shine car show. Located on Ross Avenue. The street will be blocked off and we will fill it with cars. The event is Free to the public. There is...

CCPL Storytime

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

Preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to Campbell County Public Library for stories, music and craft activities Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30am. Storytime is intended for...

MERRTT - Modular Emergency Response Radiological Transportation Training

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 701 Larch St, Gillette, WY 82716

This 16-hour training program is designed to take the complex topic of a radiological accident response.

CCPL Toddler Time

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 2101 S 4-J Rd, Gillette, WY

Toddlers and their caregivers are invited to Campbell County Public Library for stories, music and craft activities Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9:30am each week. Toddler Time is geared...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Wright Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

