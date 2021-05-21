Panguitch events coming up

(PANGUITCH, UT) Live events are lining up on the Panguitch calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Panguitch:

Bryce Canyon Ultras & 30K Hatch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

This scenic, mountain course runs around the northern half and along the western edge of the Paunsaugunt Plateau, offering spectacular views above and below the hoodoos. The race is run at high...

May 21-23, 2021 Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

May 21st - 23rd Triple C Arena Panguitch, Utah ** $200 added May 21st ** ** $500 added May 22nd ** ** $500 added May 23rd ** You must pre enter and be paid to be in the draw I will post the draw...

Ride the Gap Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 AM

Ride the Gap packet pick-up will Friday, May 21, 5 pm to 7 pm – Number Pickup at Red Rock Bicycle Co (966 S Main St, Cedar City) and Saturday 6:30 am to 7:30 am at the starting line. The first...

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey.

The Parowan City Half Marathon Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

The race starts on the south side of the beautiful Yankee Meadow Reservoir in the Yankee Meadow Reservoir Recreation Area. The race will always be held on the first Saturday in August. The...