Year 4 is on deck for Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds in 2021 and this upcoming campaign brings with it an extremely intriguing opportunity. In the past, Edmonds has played second fiddle to other backs like David Johnson and Kenyan Drake, who have manned the starting spot in the backfield rotation throughout his tenure. Now, that lane to starting status is a bit more open. Johnson has been gone for a full year at this point and Drake departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. Arizona did add former Steelers starter James Conner into the mix, but it does appear like Edmonds will be given a chance to finally take that leap up the depth chart.