Ennis events calendar

(ENNIS, MT) Live events are coming to Ennis.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ennis area:

Little Jane and the Pistol Whips Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 66 Mountain Loop Rd, Big Sky, MT

Doing what we do best, helping people celebrate their weddings!

Fool's Gold at the Gravel Bar!!! Ennis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 305 Main St, Ennis, MT

Live music is back in Ennis! Come on out a listen to some new tunes and some old ones. Get great food, beer and drinks at both the Burnt Tree Brewery and the Gravel Bar. We are playing at the...

Got Your 6 Horsemanship Alder, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: Alder, MT

Upper Canyon Outfitters is pairing up with xsports4vets to offer another Got Your 6 Horsemanship class. This class is a 3 day course created for veterans with a focus on wellbeing through Equine...

Week 5 Buckaroos - Big Sky, MT 2021 Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 181 Clubhouse Fork, Big Sky, MT

Meeting Dates From Jul 26, 2021 to Jul 30, 2021 Each Monday from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM Each Tuesday from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM Each Wednesday from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Native Plant Sale Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2100 Spotted Elk Rd, Big Sky, MT

The Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance is hosting our first ever native plant sale! Plant native plants to conserve water, provide wildlife habitat and support our conservation work. Learn more at...