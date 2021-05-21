Laverne calendar: What's coming up

(LAVERNE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Laverne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:

Ashland UMC Ground Hog Super Ashland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 N Main St, Ashland, KS

The Ashland United Methodist Men's 88th Annual Ground Hog Supper is here! It was delayed earlier this year, but we know you are ready for a great meal! This is a free-will donation community meal...

Lion Heart Half Marathon Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 207745 Boiling, The Springs Rd, Woodward, OK

The Lionheart Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K Run is a benefit event with a mission. The beneficiary is the Woodward Lions Club. The Lions Club is a 501(c)3 non profit who's mission is to provide...

Senior Circle Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th St, Woodward, OK

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Bon Jovi - Shattuck, OK Shattuck, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 501 Main St, Shattuck, OK

Get your Bon Jovi - Shattuck, OK Tickets at El-co Drive-In Theater by Encore Drive in Nights - Bon Jovi from Tixr

SuperHero Night at RYSE! Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 1116 40th St, Woodward, OK

Date: May 21, 2021 6:30 pm to May 21, 2021 8:30 pm Location: RYSE Academy of Martial Arts, 1116 40th St, Woodward, United States SuperHero Night at RYSE!