Grantsboro, NC

Grantsboro events coming up

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 1 day ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Grantsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grantsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQ9EK_0a7CsVhg00

Confirmation Retreat 2021!

Arapahoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 315 Camp Don Lee Rd, Arapahoe, NC

These retreats will primarily be lead by Don Lee Program Staff and will include the following: - One night lodging (Friday night) - Breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday - Spiritual programming...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eU5Bi_0a7CsVhg00

Newsboys United - Greatness of Our God Tour

New Bern, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1500 Kingdom Way, New Bern, NC 28560

Get your tickets to see Newsboys United in New Bern, NC on Saturday, March 14!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MosWO_0a7CsVhg00

NC Concealed Carry Class

Grantsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

***MUST REGISTER THROUGH OUR WEBSITE, SEE BELOW*** NC Concealed Carry class offered by certified instructor. Breakfast, lunch. snacks and drinks provided for the day. Handgun rental, ammunition...

Family Retreat Weekend!

Arapahoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 315 Camp Don Lee Rd, Arapahoe, NC

A Taste of Summer Camp for the Entire Family! Join us for a weekend of relaxation with your family while having plenty of space to social distance between families at Camp Don Lee. Many of our...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDkFu_0a7CsVhg00

2021 Mid-Summer Golf Classic

Arapahoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 806 Country Club Dr, Arapahoe, NC

2021 Mid-Summer Golf Classic is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 Mid-Summer Golf Classic, join Facebook today.

