Doyle calendar: Coming events

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Doyle:

Run for Rescues Portola, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 103 Meadowridge Ln, Portola, CA 96122; Mailing:, PO Box 548, Portola, CA

This 22 mile challenge will help dogs in need A virtual run/walk/bike event benefiting High Sierra Animal Rescue

Sierra Valley Women's MTB Skill Building Weekend Beckwourth, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Women's Weekend of Skill Building, Camping and Riding in Sierra Valley (near Graegle, CA)!

Teen Retreat - Week 7 Portola, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Week 7 is exclusively for teens, ages 14-17. Pack your bags and get ready for an exciting week filled with adventure, new friendships and lifelong memories at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, CA...

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent, and beyond.

6th Annual Lost Sierra Electric BikeFest July 23-25 2021 Camp/Race/Ride Beckwourth, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 43 Beckwourth Calpine Rd, Beckwourth, CA

Eco Bike Adventures presents: The 6th Annual LOST SIERRA ELECTRIC BIKE FEST About this Event Eco Bike Adventures presents: The 6th Annual LOST SIERRA ELECTRIC BIKE FEST July 23-25, 2021 The 6th...