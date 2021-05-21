newsbreak-logo
Doyle, CA

Doyle calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Doyle Post
Doyle Post
 1 day ago

(DOYLE, CA) Doyle is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Doyle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQBRb_0a7CsRAm00

Run for Rescues

Portola, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 103 Meadowridge Ln, Portola, CA 96122; Mailing:, PO Box 548, Portola, CA

This 22 mile challenge will help dogs in need A virtual run/walk/bike event benefiting High Sierra Animal Rescue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PnoP6_0a7CsRAm00

Sierra Valley Women's MTB Skill Building Weekend

Beckwourth, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Women's Weekend of Skill Building, Camping and Riding in Sierra Valley (near Graegle, CA)!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cBnf_0a7CsRAm00

Teen Retreat - Week 7

Portola, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Week 7 is exclusively for teens, ages 14-17. Pack your bags and get ready for an exciting week filled with adventure, new friendships and lifelong memories at Grizzly Creek Ranch in Portola, CA...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hvr4p_0a7CsRAm00

Stage 4: Walking with the Unknown: Finding Center in a World of Change

Blairsden Graeagle, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Sierra Nevada's Mohawk Valley, Graeagle, CA 96103

We believe that the most advanced practice of leadership, is not knowing, being entirely open to what is unseen, emergent,  and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR4Ak_0a7CsRAm00

6th Annual Lost Sierra Electric BikeFest July 23-25 2021 Camp/Race/Ride

Beckwourth, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 43 Beckwourth Calpine Rd, Beckwourth, CA

Eco Bike Adventures presents: The 6th Annual LOST SIERRA ELECTRIC BIKE FEST About this Event Eco Bike Adventures presents: The 6th Annual LOST SIERRA ELECTRIC BIKE FEST July 23-25, 2021 The 6th...

ABOUT

With Doyle Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

