Letter: Another day of infamy?

Preserve my life, O LORD, according to your love. all your righteous laws are eternal. (Psalm 119:159–160 NIV) Thank You, Father, for breathing out Your Word through men so many centuries ago. Thank You for preserving the message that You revealed through the miracle of inspiration, Father. Thank You for Your Word—the inerrant, authoritative, infallible Word of God. We live in a day in which others' words have replaced your eternal Word, at least in the public's mind. In this difficult era, it is hard to hear again Your Word. We pray that the scales will be lifted from our eyes and that which has blocked our hearing will be removed so we might see and hear and be comforted and encouraged by Your revealed Word. May the truth that appears in Your Word make its journey through our minds and probe deep within our hearts, so that our minds are transformed and as a result, our actions.