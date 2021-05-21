newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Letter: Another day of infamy?

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI was little surprised when I heard President Joe Biden declare that former President Franklin D. Roosevelt was one of his heroes for there seems to be a disconnect somewhere. Among my treasures, I have a New Testament that my mother gave to her older brother for Christmas, 1945. On the inside page of the New Testament, this message is printed: "White House.

www.lubbockonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Sammy J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infamy#God#Soul#The Bible#Heroes#Democratic Party#Prayer#President Roosevelt#Book#Message#Declare#Pleasure#America#President Joe Biden#Commander In Chief#Today#Origins#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
White House
Related
U.S. Politicsaugustachronicle.com

Letter: Stand for truth at all costs

I am concerned about my country. Where is the leadership in the Republican Party? All I see are people who stand for nothing but whatever former President Trump wants them to say. If it wasn’t so frightening it would be comical. There is a huge difference between disagreeing with policy...
ReligionHillsdale Daily News

The Spiritual War is won with Christ

The history of the world is a history of war. I don’t mean conflict in the Middle East, the World Wars, or the countless other wars that have been waged throughout time. Those are not inconsequential, but they are not the war I am talking about. I am talking about the war in the Bible that goes from Genesis to Revelation. It is a spiritual war. When God made the world, it was very good (Genesis 1:31) and it was through disobedience that sin, war, and death came to have such control. The promise, though, was that God would bring an end to the battle. He would do so by entering the battle and defeating the enemies of his people.
Congress & Courtstheintelligencer.com

Letter: Republican leadership based in lies

America watched the Republicans in Congress replace Rep. Liz Cheny, R-Wyo., with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as third in line in the party. I would have thought that one of the requirements for a major leadership role would be a dedication to the truth and facts. Obviously not anymore. Stefanik...
PoliticsLancaster Online

No mention of important day (letter)

President Harry S. Truman led the effort to establish a single holiday for citizens to come together and thank our military members for their patriotic service in support of our country. This past Saturday, May 15, was Armed Forces Day. I could not find one reference to this day of observance anywhere in your May 15 edition. Shame on you.
Religionpontiacdailyleader.com

Letter to the Editor: 'The Big Lie' lives on

When God created the world, He created the Garden of Eden. God created Adam and Eve in His own image. God told Adam and Eve that they could eat of any tree in the Garden of Eden other than the Tree of Knowledge that stood in the middle of the garden.
SocietyHouston Chronicle

Opinion: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln weep

Regarding “Kindness can help break down barriers,” (A17, April 14): Belatedly I just read Korean American Susan Jhin’s recounting of an awful verbal attack at Thanksgiving last year, “Go back to where you came from!” carried out face mask to face mask by an unknowing but known acquaintance, who had worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Jhin on a charity fundraiser just months earlier.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
Religioninsight.org

Truth to Live By, Truth to Die For

Preserve my life, O LORD, according to your love. all your righteous laws are eternal. (Psalm 119:159–160 NIV) Thank You, Father, for breathing out Your Word through men so many centuries ago. Thank You for preserving the message that You revealed through the miracle of inspiration, Father. Thank You for Your Word—the inerrant, authoritative, infallible Word of God. We live in a day in which others' words have replaced your eternal Word, at least in the public's mind. In this difficult era, it is hard to hear again Your Word. We pray that the scales will be lifted from our eyes and that which has blocked our hearing will be removed so we might see and hear and be comforted and encouraged by Your revealed Word. May the truth that appears in Your Word make its journey through our minds and probe deep within our hearts, so that our minds are transformed and as a result, our actions.
ReligionMSNBC

How Billy Graham weaponized white evangelical Christian power in America

Is Billy Graham’s legacy religious fervor or political polarization? It’s the question at the center of “Billy Graham,” a documentary that airs this week on many PBS stations across the U.S. The documentary, by Sarah Colt Productions, covers the life of “America’s Pastor” in rich detail, from his rise to power until his death in 2018. While Graham is at the center of this story of religion, presidents and power — told through reams of archival footage and a cast of historians (myself included) — the complex nature of Graham’s true impact looms throughout.
Societyncadvertiser.com

Letter: honor the brave on Memorial Day

Some 160 years ago, this country became embroiled in the bloodiest and most destructive war in our history. Known now as the Civil War, it was called then, in the North, the War of the Rebellion. People in the North were outraged the South would break what they thought of...
Presidential ElectionThe Citizen Online

God, Joe Biden, and the National Day of Prayer

President Joe Biden’s omission of the word God from his National Day of Prayer proclamation this month has evoked a firestorm of protest. Christian Broadcasting Network commentator David Brody, evangelist Franklin Graham, Catholic League president Bill Donohue, Fox News, and other politically conservative media outlets all criticized Biden’s failure to mention God.
Presidential ElectionChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: The fastest 100 days in presidential history

Come on man. Joe Biden has wrapped up the first 100 days of his presidency and there’s lots to celebrate. Here’s the deal. 1) Joe completed the 100 days in just over 3 months. I think that is the fastest 100 days in history. 2) Joe added $2 trillion to the national debt in record time. Many presidents spend years or even two terms trying to waste that much money but Joe not only did it with record breaking speed but made it look easy as well. 4) Joe is implementing an open door policy by welcoming tons of migrants from south of our border and there is none of that kids in cages stuff. Joe is putting them in containers instead which is different. I guess.
Religionyourgv.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The Day of Declaration

Views expressed in letters to the editor do not represent opinions of The Gazette-Virginian or staff members. At first glance it is understandable to think that the future is uncertain — untold and preventable suffering and death and crisis on all hands. Caught up in the savage principle of competition, or the law of the jungle, and the great heresy of divisiveness the current political and economic system allows a small and fortunate minority of people to live far in excess of their needs, all the while leaving millions to die of preventable hunger and disease and many more bereft of medical care, housing and education.
ReligionWOUB

One of The Most Influential Religious Leaders of the 20th Century: “Billy Graham” on AMERICAN EXPERIENCE, May 17 at 9 pm

Explore the Life of One of the Most Influential Religious Leaders of the 20th Century. American Experience presents Billy Graham, a new documentary that explores the life and career of one of the best-known and most influential religious leaders of the 20th century. From modest beginnings on a North Carolina farm, Graham rose to prominence with a fiery preaching style, movie-star good looks and effortless charm. His early fundamentalist sermons harnessed the apocalyptic anxieties of a post-atomic world, exhorting audiences to adopt the only possible solution: devoting one’s life to Christ. Graham became an international celebrity who built a media empire, preached to millions worldwide, and had the ear of tycoons, royalty and presidents. At age 99, he died a national icon, estimated to have preached in person to 210 million people. Billy Graham examines the evangelist’s extraordinary influence on American politics and culture, interweaving the voices of historians, scholars, witnesses, family, and Graham himself, to create a kaleidoscopic portrait of a singular figure in the American experience. Directed by Sarah Colt, produced by Helen Dobrowski and executive produced by Cameo George, Billy Graham premieres Monday, May 17, 9:00-11:00 p.m. on American Experience on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.
FestivalSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Celebrating Armed Forces Day

There are three holidays celebrating the sacrifices men and women have made to preserve the freedoms we enjoy. Memorial Day honors veterans that are deceased, Veterans Day honors living veterans, and Armed Forces Day honors those currently serving in the military. Traditionally, Armed Forces Day celebrations were conducted at or...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: Biden deserves to be heralded as another FDR if he succeeds

To the editor: I’m not sure how Joe Biden’s presidency and agenda will be seen in the rearview mirror of history, but some of columnist Jonah Goldberg’s premises supporting his conclusion that they “won’t be a new New Deal nor ... the beginning of a new Progressive Era” left me scratching my head. (“What new New Deal? Biden’s big spending doesn’t make him FDR,” Opinion, May 4)
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Joe Biden's godless prayer sounds alarms on socialism

Joe Biden just made history by becoming the first president in history to omit “God” from his legislatively ordered National Day of Prayer proclamation. So much for Biden’s so-called deeply held Catholic beliefs. But as a nation’s moral compass goes, warning: so goes society. Godless nations are the mark of...