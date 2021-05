CHICAGO — At least 16 people were shot, two fatally, in 12 shooting incidents since 7 p.m. Thursday in Chicago. Police say the victims range in age from 17 to 63-years old. One of two homicides happened at the 6000 block of South Racine. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and chest. The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.