Coming soon: Stanberry events

(STANBERRY, MO) Stanberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanberry:

Family Weekend: Bobby's Treasure Hunt Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join the Office of Student Involvement for a morning of solving clues and locating campus locales. Find the location - win Bobby Bucks to use at the Bearcat Bookstore. Fun for the whole family!

2021 Annual Meeting Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for our 2021 Annual Meeting on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Northwest Missouri State University. We will post event information and updates on this page!

Summer Reading Program Launch Party Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 509 N Main St, Maryville, MO

Enjoy icecream, register for door prizes and sign up for Summer Reading Program May 22, 10:30 am - 2 pm. Registration required. Scan QR code or call 582-5281 to reserve your spot.

VBS Destination Dig 2021 Rea, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 17651 MO-48, Rea, MO

Registration: https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=59053 Join us as we explore God's word through our VBS of Destination Dig. SEEK TRUTH! FIND JESUS!

Girls Night Out The Show at The Canteen of Maryville (Maryville, MO) Maryville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1104 East 5th Street, Maryville, MO 64468

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Maryville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm