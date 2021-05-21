Coming soon: Stanberry events

newsbreak-logo
(STANBERRY, MO) Stanberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanberry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6ArM_0a7Cs4CY00

Family Weekend: Bobby's Treasure Hunt

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Join the Office of Student Involvement for a morning of solving clues and locating campus locales. Find the location - win Bobby Bucks to use at the Bearcat Bookstore. Fun for the whole family!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XLOS_0a7Cs4CY00

2021 Annual Meeting

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Join us for our 2021 Annual Meeting on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Northwest Missouri State University. We will post event information and updates on this page!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ptF6_0a7Cs4CY00

Summer Reading Program Launch Party

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 509 N Main St, Maryville, MO

Enjoy icecream, register for door prizes and sign up for Summer Reading Program May 22, 10:30 am - 2 pm. Registration required. Scan QR code or call 582-5281 to reserve your spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eM0n2_0a7Cs4CY00

VBS Destination Dig 2021

Rea, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 17651 MO-48, Rea, MO

Registration: https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=59053 Join us as we explore God's word through our VBS of Destination Dig. SEEK TRUTH! FIND JESUS!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMJmA_0a7Cs4CY00

Girls Night Out The Show at The Canteen of Maryville (Maryville, MO)

Maryville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1104 East 5th Street, Maryville, MO 64468

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Maryville ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

