Angry veterans fired back at Texas Senator Ted Cruz after he retweeted a video juxtaposing a macho recruiting video for the Russian Army and a video of a daughter of two mothers becoming a US Army corporal.He wrote: “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea....”The TikTok video shows a stony-faced, muscular man doing push-ups, lying in the snow with a rifle, and jumping out of a plane.The Russian ad then gives way to the US’s colourful animation telling the true story of Cpl Emma Malonelord, who joined the Army after being raised by her...