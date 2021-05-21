Live events Lake Toxaway — what’s coming up

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Toxaway area:

Food Pantry Distribution Day Balsam Grove, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

From May 29, 2021 10:00 until May 29, 2021 11:30 At God's Way Fellowship 525 Tanasee Gap Rd Balsam Grove, NC 28708 FOOD PANTRY day. We are still doing drive thru only. Please call and have someone...

American Red Cross Lifeguarding Review Course. Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Time: May 22, 9 AM - 7 PM. Place: Cashiers Community Pool 42 Community Place Cashiers, NC 29717 To register call or text, Alex, at 828-538-0037. I am often unable to take phone calls or answer...

Cashiers Benefit Antique Show Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 95 Bobcat Dr, Cashiers, NC

The Cashiers Benefit Antique Show offers 60 exhibitors from the U.S. and Great Britain. The show is designed to be all-inclusive, offering antiques for the novice as well as the advanced collector...

Joy Garden Tour: Cashiers NC Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 35 US-64, Cashiers, NC

The Joy Garden Tour, set for July 16-17, returns to its spot as the happiest event on Cashiers’ busy Social Calendar, complete with new vendors and an exciting, safe, virtual tour. To learn about...

Signs of Spring Guided Paddle Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

We offer our “Signs of Spring” a series of guided paddling trips on select Saturdays from April through June. This guided paddling trip balances nature observation with the quiet relaxation of a...