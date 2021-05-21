newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Toxaway, NC

Live events Lake Toxaway — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Lake Toxaway News Alert
Lake Toxaway News Alert
 1 day ago

(LAKE TOXAWAY, NC) Lake Toxaway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lake Toxaway area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqUC2_0a7Crubw00

Food Pantry Distribution Day

Balsam Grove, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 AM

From May 29, 2021 10:00 until May 29, 2021 11:30 At God's Way Fellowship 525 Tanasee Gap Rd Balsam Grove, NC 28708 FOOD PANTRY day. We are still doing drive thru only. Please call and have someone...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TKGxW_0a7Crubw00

American Red Cross Lifeguarding Review Course.

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Time: May 22, 9 AM - 7 PM. Place: Cashiers Community Pool 42 Community Place Cashiers, NC 29717 To register call or text, Alex, at 828-538-0037. I am often unable to take phone calls or answer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzieM_0a7Crubw00

Cashiers Benefit Antique Show

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 95 Bobcat Dr, Cashiers, NC

The Cashiers Benefit Antique Show offers 60 exhibitors from the U.S. and Great Britain. The show is designed to be all-inclusive, offering antiques for the novice as well as the advanced collector...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPIQ7_0a7Crubw00

Joy Garden Tour: Cashiers NC

Cashiers, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 35 US-64, Cashiers, NC

The Joy Garden Tour, set for July 16-17, returns to its spot as the happiest event on Cashiers’ busy Social Calendar, complete with new vendors and an exciting, safe, virtual tour. To learn about...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMaKz_0a7Crubw00

Signs of Spring Guided Paddle

Rosman, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 25 Parkway Rd, Rosman, NC

We offer our “Signs of Spring” a series of guided paddling trips on select Saturdays from April through June. This guided paddling trip balances nature observation with the quiet relaxation of a...

Learn More
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway News Alert

Lake Toxaway, NC
2
Followers
11
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Toxaway News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rosman, NC
City
Cashiers, NC
City
Lake Toxaway, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Great Britain#Live Theater#Community Events#Show Time#Social Calendar#Standup Comedy#Live Content#Antiques#Select Saturdays#Live Formats#Drive#Spring#Sat#Remote Versions#April#June#Gap#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
Lake Toxaway, NCPosted by
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Lake Toxaway

Check out these Lake Toxaway-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Auction & Photography Associate; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Calling ALL Caregivers- $100 Sign on Bonus!!; 5. Experienced Cleaning Professional; 6. Custodian; 7. FedEx Delivery Driver; 8. Delivery Driver - Part-Time; 9. $10/hr- (11am-2pm) Part Time Hospitality Professional; 10. Join the W4 Family! Part Time / Up to $12/hr;
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Cradle of Forestry reopens to the public

First-graders from Shining Rock Classical Academy visited The Cradle of Forestry — marking the first school field trip to the Cradle in more than a year. The Cradle of Forestry is an outdoor education and interpretive site in Pisgah National Forest, just over the Haywood County line in Transylvania County. It was closed to the public in 2020, and only recently reopened to visitors.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Rotary Club Of Pisgah Forest

For its May 19 meeting the Rotary Club of Pisgah Forest’s guest speaker will be our own president-elect Dr. Rik Emaus who will discuss the current state of Transylvania County youth, how the Pisgah Forest Rotary Club Youth Service programs are helping to address their issues, and opportunities to partner with other community stakeholders via the emerging Transylvania County Youth Support Collaborative (CYSC).
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Remember The Hellbender As You Play In Mountain Rivers

The Appalachian Mountains are some of the oldest in North America, and their age has contributed to the evolution of a vast biodiversity within forests and streams. North Carolina is home to over 50 species of salamander, each with their own niche within the system of forests and rivers. Smaller salamanders are very important for helping control insects, such as ticks and mosquitos, of which some species can cause damaging diseases in humans.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

SCORE To Host Virtual Meeting On Adding Value To A Business

Transylvania County SCORE and partners will present a live workshop with four financial professionals who have extensive experience with people misunderstanding how to add value and keep value in their business. The average small business owner rarely understands what their business is worth, either for themselves personally, in retirement or to a potential buyer.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Little River News

On May 20 a Community Potluck will be held at 6:30 p.m. Bring a covered dish, your drink and a place setting (for sustainability). If you forget, we’ve got you covered. There is a large dining hall for social distancing. Join your neighbors at the table. The potlucks are the third Thursday of the month.
Transylvania County, NCMountain Xpress

The Transylvania Times sold to Alabama-based CNHI

The Transylvania Times, a news outlet based in Brevard and owned by the Anderson and Trapp families since 1941, has been sold to CNHI, LLC, which operates more than 90 community newspapers, websites and niche publications in 22 states from its base in Montgomery, Alabama. The Times, founded in 1887 as The Transylvania Pioneer, publishes a print edition on Mondays and Thursdays.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Bernice R. Ellis

EXECUTOR’S - ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Bernice R. Ellis of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Bernice R. Ellis to present them to the undersigned on or before August 13, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter.
Sapphire, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Storage Facility To Replace Rundown Sapphire Building

A new, climate-controlled storage facility will be constructed after the demolition of a dilapidated, 50-year-old building in Sapphire, once called Youngbloods of Sapphire. Located in the “heart of Sapphire” adjacent to the Sapphire Country Store off U.S. 64, the abandoned structure, built by since deceased entrepreneur Stuart Youngblood in the early 1960s, will be replaced by a 58,000-square-foot Midgard Self Storage facility, with additional features, such as office/packing retail, an automated teller machine, a U-Haul dealer, and future plans for a fishing, notary and driver’s license office.
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

The Sound Of Brood X Cicadas Likely To Be Muted In Transylvania

At any moment, the Brood X cicadas are expected to emerge from the ground and to start making a lot of noise. Transylvania County, however, isn't expected to hear, or see, many of this "brood," according to Stephen Schoof, Co-operative Extension's N.C. State University's entomologist. Around mid-May, Cherokee, Surry and...
Lake Toxaway, NCPosted by
Lake Toxaway News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lake Toxaway

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Lake Toxaway: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 2. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - $65.71/Hour $2366/Weekly; 3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 4. CREW TRAINER-FRANKLIN NC; 5. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part Time; 6. Store Manager; 7. Telecommunications Technician; 8. Assembler SS, 3rd Shift; 9. High School Math Teacher; 10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week;
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

CNHI Buys The Transylvania Times

CNHI, LLC, has acquired The Transylvania Times from The Transylvania Times, Inc., a family-owned company for the past 80 years. The sale closed on May 6. The terms of the sale were not disclosed. The Transylvania Times is the latest addition to Montgomery, Alabama-based CNHI, which operates 91 community newspapers,...
Transylvania County, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Estate of Wilson Stearly Yerger

EXECUTOR’S – ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE. Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Wilson Stearly Yerger, III of Transylvania County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claim against the Estate of Wilson Stearly Yerger, III to present them to the undersigned on or before August 10, 2021 or the claim will be forever barred thereafter. All persons indebted to said estate, please make immediate payment.
Cedar Mountain, NCtransylvaniatimes.com

Cedar Mountain News

The Transylvania Master Gardeners Annual Spring Plant Sale will be on Saturday, May 8, at the Brevard Ingles parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. Native pollinator-friendly perennials and shrubs will be featured from the Carolina Native Nursery. There will also be shrubs, trees, perennials and annuals from local gardens available for purchase. This plant sale is hosted by Extension Master Gardeners, Transylvania Garden Club and the Transylvania Heritage Museum. For more information, call (828) 884-3109.