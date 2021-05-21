Ravenna calendar: What's coming up

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ravenna area:

BeneFab Bonanza Barrel Race at Rockin' R Arena Ravenna, NE Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

May 22, 2021Double run/ race 35875 Sodtown Rd Ravenna, NE 68869 402-306-7320 The average division winners of both open runs will win BeneFab SmartScrims (with magnets) $350 value! Second-fourth...

Annevar Parade Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 41750 Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE

Please join us for the Annevar Parade if you are currently in band, an alumni or a community member!

NCMA PTown MX Pleasanton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Motocross racing 15 miles north of Kearney, NE for all ages and skill levels $5 admission (10 and younger are free) Will Have Concessions Onsite Practice begins at 9am Riders must be signed in...

Crappie Masters - Club Championship at Sherman Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1187 Marina Rd, Loup City, NE

Oct 9, 5:30 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Registration begins at 5:30 AM Angler Meeting at 6:15 AM Take Off at 6:30 AM $210 per boat *Must be a crappie Master Member 2 person Team Teams can fish until 3:00 pm...

Tropper's Garden Shoppe and Leaning Center Farmers Market Litchfield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - November 2021Monday - Friday, 8 am - 6 pmSaturdays, 8 am - 5 pmSundays, 9 am - 4 pm Location: 309 Clifford Street