Ravenna, NE

Ravenna calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 1 day ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Ravenna has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ravenna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTGyh_0a7Crrxl00

BeneFab Bonanza Barrel Race at Rockin' R Arena Ravenna, NE

Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

May 22, 2021Double run/ race 35875 Sodtown Rd Ravenna, NE 68869 402-306-7320 The average division winners of both open runs will win BeneFab SmartScrims (with magnets) $350 value! Second-fourth...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25cQuR_0a7Crrxl00

Annevar Parade

Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 41750 Carthage Rd, Ravenna, NE

Please join us for the Annevar Parade if you are currently in band, an alumni or a community member!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgkBb_0a7Crrxl00

NCMA PTown MX

Pleasanton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Motocross racing 15 miles north of Kearney, NE for all ages and skill levels $5 admission (10 and younger are free) Will Have Concessions Onsite Practice begins at 9am Riders must be signed in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V71lM_0a7Crrxl00

Crappie Masters - Club Championship at Sherman

Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1187 Marina Rd, Loup City, NE

Oct 9, 5:30 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Registration begins at 5:30 AM Angler Meeting at 6:15 AM Take Off at 6:30 AM $210 per boat *Must be a crappie Master Member 2 person Team Teams can fish until 3:00 pm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJHT6_0a7Crrxl00

Tropper's Garden Shoppe and Leaning Center Farmers Market

Litchfield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - November 2021Monday - Friday, 8 am - 6 pmSaturdays, 8 am - 5 pmSundays, 9 am - 4 pm Location: 309 Clifford Street

Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
ABOUT

With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

