Events on the Seadrift calendar

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are coming to Seadrift.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seadrift:

Love Me Last at Rusty Hook Winery (Wine Club Party) Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

I’ll be at the Rusty Hook Winery in Port Lavaca performing for the wine club members! Join me on Sunday, May 23rd from 1-3pm and settle down with some wine slushes and soothing music!

Fly the C-47 & T-6 at Port Lavaca, TX Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 4876 FM3084, Port Lavaca, TX

Get a D-DAY FLIGHT EXPERIENCE aboard the C-47 Skytrain "That's All Brother" which led the main airborne element on D-Day. Or, get your FIGHTER PILOT EXPERIENCE and find out how fighter pilots...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Lavaca, TX! Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Let's get ready to rumble at Drifters Hall with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Keychain/ Bracelet Craft Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us on the clubhouse patio and make a keychain/ bracelet of your liking! *Activities/ times subject to change* Weather permitting

2nd Annual Designer Purse Bingo Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2300 TX-35, Port Lavaca, TX

2nd Annual Designer Purse Bingo benefiting The Harbor Children's Alliance & Victim Center. Tickets- $ 40.00 Presale/$ 45.00 at the door ( if available). Ticket includes 1 bingo card pack ( 1 card...