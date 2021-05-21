newsbreak-logo
Seadrift, TX

Events on the Seadrift calendar

Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 1 day ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are coming to Seadrift.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seadrift:

Love Me Last at Rusty Hook Winery (Wine Club Party)

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

I’ll be at the Rusty Hook Winery in Port Lavaca performing for the wine club members! Join me on Sunday, May 23rd from 1-3pm and settle down with some wine slushes and soothing music!

Fly the C-47 & T-6 at Port Lavaca, TX

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 4876 FM3084, Port Lavaca, TX

Get a D-DAY FLIGHT EXPERIENCE aboard the C-47 Skytrain "That's All Brother" which led the main airborne element on D-Day. Or, get your FIGHTER PILOT EXPERIENCE and find out how fighter pilots...

Micro Wrestling Returns to Port Lavaca, TX!

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5287 FM 3084, Port Lavaca, TX 77979

Let's get ready to rumble at Drifters Hall with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

Keychain/ Bracelet Craft

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us on the clubhouse patio and make a keychain/ bracelet of your liking! *Activities/ times subject to change* Weather permitting

2nd Annual Designer Purse Bingo

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2300 TX-35, Port Lavaca, TX

2nd Annual Designer Purse Bingo benefiting The Harbor Children's Alliance & Victim Center. Tickets- $ 40.00 Presale/$ 45.00 at the door ( if available). Ticket includes 1 bingo card pack ( 1 card...

ABOUT

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seadrift, TX
Seadrift Today

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Seadrift

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift: 1. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $57.00/Hour $2280/Weekly; 4. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES; 5. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1270/wk); 6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1468.8 / Week; 7. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1512 per week in TX; 8. Med Surg Nurse for CAH on Matagorda Bay- $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 9. PART-TIME LVN;
Seadrift, TX
Seadrift Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Seadrift

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift: 1. CDL-A Truck Driver / Car Hauler - Avg $90,000/year + BONUSES; 2. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 3. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 4. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver; 5. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Jobs; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1412 / Week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Pediatrics - $1,565 per week; 8. PART-TIME LVN; 9. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1512 per week in TX;
Seadrift, TX
Seadrift Today

Ready for a change? These Seadrift jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift: 1. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 2. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $43.92/Hour $1581/Weekly; 3. Chemical Processor Operator; 4. Appliance Delivery Helper; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,062 per week; 7. Med Surg Nurse for CAH on Matagorda Bay- $38.21 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1542.24 / Week; 9. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($1270/wk); 10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1512 per week in TX;
Port Lavaca, TX

Ready! Set! Rock!

“If you can’t beat them, join them,” the saying goes. And join them is what Port Lavaca intends to do with the Port Lavaca Rock Festival slated for 5 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Peninsula Park, according to a news release. It started with a Facebook post and photo, posted this...
Victoria, TX

100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago: 1946, Victorians urged not to get excited about "mystery malady"

MAY 10 – Charles L. Grunder, president of the Chamber of Commerce, and J.H. Stoltzfus, secretary, in company with Dr. Joe Hopkins, W.G. Cornett, Dr. J.H. Lander, members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, and Col. J.E. Sullivan of the Houston Chronicle made a trip to Port Lavaca Saturday to look over the situation there and to collect all data and information relative to Port Lavaca’s importance as a pleasure resort and tourist city, as well as of commercial importance.
Seadrift, TX
98.7 Jack FM

Alligators Killed Illegally in Seadrift

Authorities are investigating illegal activity when several alligators and animals were found dead in an irrigation canal in Seadrift Texas. Originally spotted by a local nature photographer, five American alligators as well as a turtle and a few shorebirds were found dead in the canal in Seadrift this past weekend.