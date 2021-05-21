Jemez Pueblo events coming soon

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Jemez Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jemez Pueblo area:

Alcoholics Anonymous- Jemez Springs Group Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 17570 NM-4, Jemez Springs, NM

This event listing provided for the Jemez Springs community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

AGA/EEI Spring Accounting Conference Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:59 PM

AGA/EEI Spring Accounting Conference is open to any employee of an EEI or AGA member or associate member company. The conference is not limited to committee members. Typical attendees of this...

MSGERC 3rd Biennial Meeting “Clinical Mycology Today 2020” Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

The MSGERC biennial meeting “Clinical Mycology Today” takes place every 2 years (even years). Experts from around the globe who specialize in fungus and mycoses gather for plenary talks that...

Pagan Music Retreat with Alane Brown Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Come build your magical song skills! You’ll immerse yourself in the wild beauty of the Ardantane campus where you’ll listen to the music of the earth, then return to work through a series of...

Valles Caldera National Preserve Receives International Dark Sky Park Certification Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 39201 NM-4, Jemez Springs, NM

The National Park Service and the International Dark-Sky Association announced today that Valles Caldera National Preserve has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park. This certification...