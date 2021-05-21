newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo events coming soon

Posted by 
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 1 day ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Jemez Pueblo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jemez Pueblo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lc9yT_0a7CroYo00

Alcoholics Anonymous- Jemez Springs Group

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 17570 NM-4, Jemez Springs, NM

This event listing provided for the Jemez Springs community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kvx6E_0a7CroYo00

AGA/EEI Spring Accounting Conference

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:59 PM

AGA/EEI Spring Accounting Conference is open to any employee of an EEI or AGA member or associate member company. The conference is not limited to committee members. Typical attendees of this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANscQ_0a7CroYo00

MSGERC 3rd Biennial Meeting “Clinical Mycology Today 2020”

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

The MSGERC biennial meeting “Clinical Mycology Today” takes place every 2 years (even years). Experts from around the globe who specialize in fungus and mycoses gather for plenary talks that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnXCX_0a7CroYo00

Pagan Music Retreat with Alane Brown

Jemez Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Cam Corto, Jemez Pueblo, NM

Come build your magical song skills! You’ll immerse yourself in the wild beauty of the Ardantane campus where you’ll listen to the music of the earth, then return to work through a series of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqZHU_0a7CroYo00

Valles Caldera National Preserve Receives International Dark Sky Park Certification

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 39201 NM-4, Jemez Springs, NM

The National Park Service and the International Dark-Sky Association announced today that Valles Caldera National Preserve has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park. This certification...

Learn More
Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo, NM
2
Followers
11
Post
60
Views
ABOUT

With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
City
Jemez Pueblo, NM
City
Jemez Springs, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Events#Live Events#Live Theater#Eei#Aga#Msgerc#Sun Oct 10#The National Park Service#Typical Attendees#Nm#Spring#Committee Members#Live Formats#Live Content#Remote Versions#Sat#Technologies#Associate Member Company#Plenary Talks#Standup Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
AARP
Related
PoliticsEastern New Mexico News

State bar to give workshops

ALBUQUERQUE — The New Mexico State Bar will present a pair of workshops in late May and early June via video and teleconference. A 11 a.m. May 27 workshop on legal resources for the elderly requires registration by calling 505-797-6005. The one-hour program will include information on estate planning, the probate process, non-probate transfers and institutional Medicaid.
Rio Rancho, NMrrnm.gov

City of Rio Rancho Adjusting Operations Beginning May 3

Per Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s April 28, 2021 modified emergency health order and the “Red to Turquoise” county-by-county reopening framework, Sandoval County has been categorized at the “Green Level,” which means that organizations and businesses can open and operate with limited restrictions. Based on this classification, City of Rio Rancho...