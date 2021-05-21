Winthrop calendar: Coming events

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winthrop area:

Sunday Morning Buddhist Meditation, Teaching, %26 Potluck with Venerable Nisabho Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Norfolk Rd, Winthrop, WA

Beginning May 23rd, 2021, join local practitioners and the budding Methow Cascade Hermitage community each Sunday from 9:30 am - 11:30 at the Methow Valley Wellness Center, 105 Norfolk Road...

Basic Wet Felting - July 10th Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 Glover St N, Twisp, WA

Join Lesa Sevin for this fun and playful class learning wet felting. Get your senses stimulated with water, wool, soap, and color! No experience necessary, all ages, all materials included. Two...

Sawtooth Ridge 50 Miler Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Description: You name it, the North Cascades have it. Come experience it all first-hand at the inaugural Sawtooth Ridge 50M — a backcountry tour of all things wonderful and beautiful about the...

Final Weekend Retreat - Two Days of Meditation organized by the Cascade Hermitage in Winthrop, Washington Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 Norfolk Rd, Winthrop, WA

Beginning June 26, 2021, join us the last weekend of each month in-person or via YouTube livestream for two days of meditation and teachings organized by the Cascade Hermitage in Winthrop, central...

Meeting of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Private meeting of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board. Please contact the organizer with any questions.

