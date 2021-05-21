newsbreak-logo
Winthrop, WA

Winthrop calendar: Coming events

Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
 1 day ago

(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winthrop area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzJOy_0a7Crng500

Sunday Morning Buddhist Meditation, Teaching, %26 Potluck with Venerable Nisabho

Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Norfolk Rd, Winthrop, WA

Beginning May 23rd, 2021, join local practitioners and the budding Methow Cascade Hermitage community each Sunday from 9:30 am - 11:30 at the Methow Valley Wellness Center, 105 Norfolk Road...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CcGr9_0a7Crng500

Basic Wet Felting - July 10th

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 109 Glover St N, Twisp, WA

Join Lesa Sevin for this fun and playful class learning wet felting. Get your senses stimulated with water, wool, soap, and color! No experience necessary, all ages, all materials included. Two...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLY8W_0a7Crng500

Sawtooth Ridge 50 Miler

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Description: You name it, the North Cascades have it. Come experience it all first-hand at the inaugural Sawtooth Ridge 50M — a backcountry tour of all things wonderful and beautiful about the...

Final Weekend Retreat - Two Days of Meditation organized by the Cascade Hermitage in Winthrop, Washington

Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 105 Norfolk Rd, Winthrop, WA

Beginning June 26, 2021, join us the last weekend of each month in-person or via YouTube livestream for two days of meditation and teachings organized by the Cascade Hermitage in Winthrop, central...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZoKo_0a7Crng500

Meeting of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

Private meeting of the Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board. Please contact the organizer with any questions.\n

Omak, WAPosted by
Omak Updates

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Omak

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Omak: 1. Temporary Fair Clerk; 2. Interpreter/Relief Home Visitor; 3. Site Supervisor; 4. General Tree fruit worker x 90 Okanogan & Chelan County WA areas H-2A; 5. Family Practice Physician; 6. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver; 7. 21-159 General Tree Fruit Worker X 25, Tonasket & Oroville, WA Areas H-2A; 8. Homecare RN;
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Arts Briefs: Violin recital, Out of Bounds Circus, Merc summer camp

Liberty Bell High School senior Keeley Brooks offers a free violin recital from 3-5 p.m. at the TwispWorks Pavilion on May 29. Brooks, 17, has been playing the violin for 11 1/2 years, and studied with local teacher Pam Hunt. In 2013, she was the first winner of the Christine Cherrington Merit Award Competition, and in 2018 was a silver medalist in a strings division of the Spokane MusicFest Northwest Competition. In 2018, she won the Wenatchee Symphony’s Angela Schuster Svendsen Memorial Young Musician Competition and made her concerto debut.
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Shafer Historical Museum re-opens for 2021 season

After a year of closure to the public, the Shafer Historical Museum in Winthrop opened for the season last Friday (May 7) and will remain open through the first weekend of October from 10-5 p.m. daily. “The museum has used the pandemic shutdown to add more content to its buildings,...
Okanogan, WAMethow Valley News

Legal Notices: May 12

Notice of Hearing Examiner Public Hearing Over Zoom. Notice is hereby given that the regularly scheduled Hearing Examiner Public Hearing will be held over the webservice Zoom. The public hearing will be at 10:00 am on May 27th, 2021 at which time the above-mentioned matters are set to be heard. The public is welcome to join and will have an opportunity to testify either verbally or may send in written testimony to 123 5th Ave N. Ste 130, Okanogan, WA 98840.
Winthrop, WAPosted by
Winthrop Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Winthrop

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Winthrop: 1. CDL-A Teams - 1 Yr OTR EXP Required - Earn Up To $110K Per Driver; 2. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers; 3. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - 2,300-2,600 Miles per Week; 4. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr; 5. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - Top Drivers Avg. $70k/yr;
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Shafer Museum opens on Friday

The Shafer Historical Museum in Winthrop opens on Friday (May 7), the first day of the 2021 Winthrop ’49er Days celebration, and will remain open through the first weekend of October from 10-5 p.m. daily. “After more than a year of closure, the museum has used the pandemic shutdown to...
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Valley Life — Winthrop

For some Liberty Bell High School students, internships with local nonprofits and businesses are a way to get hands-on practice in a field that interests them. Junior Joslyn Rispone has had that experience — quite literally. In her second week of interning at the Trimline & Co. hair salon in Twisp, Joslyn found herself responsible for coloring her internship mentor’s hair.
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Arts Briefs: May 5

The Merc Playhouse will offer a summer theater camp this June with the theme “Reimagined Tales as Old as Time.”. The camp will take place from June 28 to July 2 in three groups — students entering grades nine through 12 will practice from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., students entering grades five through eight will practice from 9 a.m. to noon and students entering grades second through fourth will practice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Winthrop, WAThe Daily World

North Cascades Highway will open today

Seasonal snow clearing of state Highway 20 linking Eastern and Western Washington is complete, and the road will open at 1 p.m. today, the state Department of Transportation said. Highway 20, which traverses Washington Pass and Rainy Pass over the Cascades peaks, connects the Skagit Valley with the Methow Valley....
Winthrop, WAMethow Valley News

Winthrop, WAA to dissolve barn contract

The Winthrop Town Council and the Winthrop Auditorium Association (WAA) appear to have come to a mutually agreeable plan to move forward, after the association requested that the town take over management of the events center and community building. The town owns the Winthrop Barn, but for many years it...