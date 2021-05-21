newsbreak-logo
Damariscotta, ME

Live events on the horizon in Damariscotta

Damariscotta News Flash
Damariscotta News Flash
 1 day ago

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Live events are lining up on the Damariscotta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Damariscotta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4Hrg_0a7CrmnM00

Erskine Academy Girls Varsity Lacrosse @ Lincoln Academy

Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:15 PM

Address: 81 Academy Hill Rd, Newcastle, ME

The Lincoln Academy (Newcastle, ME) varsity lacrosse team has a home conference game vs. Erskine Academy (South China, ME) on Friday, May 21 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFT0h_0a7CrmnM00

Newcastle Shred Event with the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce — Without A Trace

Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 116 Mills Rd, Newcastle, ME

Without A Trace® Mobile Shredding is Maine's premier mobile paper shredding and document destruction company. Our secure, efficient, and cost effective destruction of your confidential materials...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yLjbD_0a7CrmnM00

Coastal Classic Show Series Hunter/Jumper Show (4 of 4)

Nobleboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 237 W Neck Rd, Nobleboro, ME

Please join us for the final show in our series! Horse/rider combinations must compete in at least 3 shows in the same division to qualify for year end points. Check out the class list, rules and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhRmz_0a7CrmnM00

DaPonte 2021 Adult String Chamber Music Workshop

Nobleboro, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42 Kieve Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555

Join us for an intimate weekend workshop designed for intermediate to advanced string players in the rustic Maine woods!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUCnh_0a7CrmnM00

Together Together (R)

Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

Together Together (R) at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

