Live events on the horizon in Damariscotta

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Live events are lining up on the Damariscotta calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Damariscotta:

Erskine Academy Girls Varsity Lacrosse @ Lincoln Academy Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:15 PM

Address: 81 Academy Hill Rd, Newcastle, ME

The Lincoln Academy (Newcastle, ME) varsity lacrosse team has a home conference game vs. Erskine Academy (South China, ME) on Friday, May 21 @ 4p.

Newcastle Shred Event with the Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce — Without A Trace Newcastle, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 116 Mills Rd, Newcastle, ME

Without A Trace® Mobile Shredding is Maine's premier mobile paper shredding and document destruction company. Our secure, efficient, and cost effective destruction of your confidential materials...

Coastal Classic Show Series Hunter/Jumper Show (4 of 4) Nobleboro, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 237 W Neck Rd, Nobleboro, ME

Please join us for the final show in our series! Horse/rider combinations must compete in at least 3 shows in the same division to qualify for year end points. Check out the class list, rules and...

DaPonte 2021 Adult String Chamber Music Workshop Nobleboro, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 42 Kieve Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555

Join us for an intimate weekend workshop designed for intermediate to advanced string players in the rustic Maine woods!

Together Together (R) Damariscotta, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

Together Together (R) at Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm