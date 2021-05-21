newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolan Springs, AZ

Dolan Springs events coming up

Posted by 
Dolan Springs Today
Dolan Springs Today
 1 day ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Dolan Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dolan Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03addN_0a7Crlud00

Vir McCoy

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Vir McCoy has created music in many different genres including World Fusion, Rock, Electronica, Childrens, New Age Comedy, Soundtracks and Devotional Music. He has played and recorded on many...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeDOa_0a7Crlud00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Bullhead City, AZ 86429

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Ryan Herr Music

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Cusp is the manifestation of the creative powers of producers and multi-instrumentalists, Ryan Herr and Jesse Hendricks. This eclectic world soundscape takes the listener from reflective heart...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uesJ4_0a7Crlud00

All Town Yard Sale

Chloride, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

All Town Yard Sale. Event takes place all over town. Pick up maps to each sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eozty_0a7Crlud00

Mini & Me Yoga Story Adventure

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 915 Airway Avenue, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86409

Join us for a Mini & Me Yoga Story Adventure!

Learn More
Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs Today

Dolan Springs, AZ
7
Followers
14
Post
138
Views
ABOUT

With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dolan Springs, AZ
City
Bullhead City, AZ
City
Kingman, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Event Venues#New Music#World Music#Thu May 05#World Fusion#Childrens#Sun May#In Person Events#Entertainers#Az#In Person Attendance#Rsvp Today#Rock#Remote Audiences#Live Content#Devotional Music#Professional Singles#Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Abiquiu, NMPosted by
Abiquiu Daily

Abiquiu events coming soon

1. County Fair & Rodeo; 2. Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint; 3. Arts & Crafts Fairs; 4. Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul; 5. Fee Free Day;
Charlevoix, MIPosted by
Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix events calendar

1. Opening Day for Summer 2021 Season!; 2. U-PICK ASPARAGUS + BLOSSOM TOURS; 3. N.S.S.I. (Non-Suicidal Self Injury Training); 4. Grayling Varsity Softball @ Charlevoix; 5. A Night To Remember - A Formal Event for Boyne City Classes of 2021 & 2022;
Buckhorn, NMPosted by
Buckhorn Times

Buckhorn events coming soon

1. CLAY Festival; 2. Juneteenth; 3. Corazones Unidos Cardiac Support Group; 4. WILL Lunch and Learn: Sharing Our Grant County History in Murals; 5. Drive In Concert Film: Lost in the Desert Sky;