Meade, KS

Live events coming up in Meade

Meade Times
Meade Times
 1 day ago

(MEADE, KS) Live events are coming to Meade.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:

KansaSTAR Review & Work Session

Sublette, KS

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Jen Stelter SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/fA7qqXMSzyjJswta8 Participants will REVIEW the free, online state...

Student Engagement to Increase Learning

Sublette, KS

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Description:IN-PERSON & ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Presented by Michelle Harris, Jim Knight Instructional Coaching Group CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/cE9odkVHhCYf2NEh7 Student...

Setting in Motion STEM and Literacy Gears

Sublette, KS

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Description:IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Gayla Lohfink SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/DUunaWWsHeoYs7EA6 Like cogs in gears within a complex...

Terry and Susan Kyle & Others

Beaver, OK

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Shores Auction Service is having Terry and Susan Kyle & Others in Beaver OK on May 22, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Ashland UMC Ground Hog Super

Ashland, KS

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 310 N Main St, Ashland, KS

The Ashland United Methodist Men's 88th Annual Ground Hog Supper is here! It was delayed earlier this year, but we know you are ready for a great meal! This is a free-will donation community meal...

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

