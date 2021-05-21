Coming soon: Glendale events

(GLENDALE, OR) Glendale is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glendale area:

Larry The Cable Guy Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

*Rescheduled to September 17, 2021* No refunds unless event is canceled. ADA seating available over the phone at 1-800-514-3849 or in person at the Gift Gallery at Seven Feathers Casino Resort...

Merlin C.B.C. Annual Car Show Merlin, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 361 Galice Rd, Merlin, OR

Free Entry to Car show. Fun for the whole family and friends!Outdoors, entertainment, prize drawings, and more.

Leadership Training Camp Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

Leadership Training Camp About this Event This two-day event will help leaders with Clarity, Collaboration, Capacity and Consistency for themselves and their teams. It's the foundational way that...

5th Annual Seven Feathers RV Resort Rally Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 325 Quintioosa Blvd, Canyonville, OR

BACK TO THE BAYOU! May 28, 29 & 30, 2021 Guaranty RV Coaches on display and for sale. PACKAGE RATE FOR 2 ADULTS: $299 (must be 21 or older) ADDITIONAL ADULT: $99 PACKAGE FEATURES: · 3 Site Nights...

UVF2S At the Canyonville Farmer's Market! Canyonville, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln, Canyonville, OR

UVF2S will be at the Canyonville Farmer's Market every third Wednesday of the month, with a different theme each time. Come check us out Wednesday June 16th where we'll be celebrating Fruit and...