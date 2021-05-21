newsbreak-logo
Mayville, ND

Events on the Mayville calendar

Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 1 day ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) Live events are coming to Mayville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mayville:

Personalized Lrng. Inst. 2021

Hunter, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 16021 18th St SE, Hunter, ND

Participants will learn about personalized learning and begin implementing conditions in their classrooms and schools which lead to a successful transformation.

2021 Pirate Panther All School Reunion

Halstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 304 5th St E, Halstad, MN

All Halstad High School, NCW and Hendrum-Perley High School graduates are invited to attend this weekend full of fun and reminiscing.

Halloween In July Save the Date

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Networking event in Arvilla, ND by Turtle River State Park on Friday, July 9 2021 with 162 people interested.

Forks Rifle Club Inc. 2021 As-Issued Military Match/Carbine Match/Vintage Sniper Match

Emerado, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 2051 12th Ave NE, Emerado, ND

Carbine , Garand , GSM , Matches , Modern Military , Springfield Rifle Matches , Unlimited Garand , Unlimited Modern Military , Vintage Military , Vintage Sniper

Wacky for Water Games

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Get ready to get soaked Saturday, August 7th! Dress to get wet and bring a towel for a variety of games to test your skills. We will be playing individual games and team games so bring your...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Mayville, ND
