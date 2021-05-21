newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Britton, SD

Britton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 1 day ago

(BRITTON, SD) Britton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Britton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ1In_0a7CrgV000

THE OREGON TRAIL

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

If you’ve spent any time in school in the last thirty years, you’ve probably played some version of the iconic computer game “The Oregon Trail.” But we’ll bet you’ve never found yourself sucked...

Learn More

Victorian Medicinal Remedies & Treatment of Illnesses

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Hospitals for the Victorians had a different purpose than they do for us today. Come learn about the illnesses that were common during the late 19th century as well as the methods and remedies...

Learn More

Stars, Strolls and S'mores

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Join us for a moonless stroll around the stars listening to the stories of the stars. Afterwards join us for a campfire and some yummy s'mores. Sturdy shoes are required, walking will occur over...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAGEm_0a7CrgV000

Uffda Day

Rutland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Gay St, Rutland, ND

Get ready for the Annual Uffda Day. 5K run, parade, crafts, demonstrations, homemade lefse and more!

Learn More

Galvanized in D.T.

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Event: Galvanized in D.T. Date: July 29- August 1st 2021 Location: Fort Sisseton, Lake city, SD Event Staff: Joe Beedle, Bill Hoskins (The Sheep Farm) Contact: Joe Beedle Website...

Learn More
Britton Journal

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
1
Followers
8
Post
4
Views
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rutland, SD
City
Lake City, SD
City
Parade, SD
City
Britton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Day Parade#Sun May#Victorians#Nd Get#Sd Event Staff#The Sheep Farm#In Person Events#Live Content#Standup Comedy#Demonstrations#Today#Time#August#Remote Versions#Stars#Sd Hospitals#Crafts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.