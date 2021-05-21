Britton calendar: Events coming up

(BRITTON, SD) Britton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Britton area:

THE OREGON TRAIL Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

If you’ve spent any time in school in the last thirty years, you’ve probably played some version of the iconic computer game “The Oregon Trail.” But we’ll bet you’ve never found yourself sucked...

Victorian Medicinal Remedies & Treatment of Illnesses Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Hospitals for the Victorians had a different purpose than they do for us today. Come learn about the illnesses that were common during the late 19th century as well as the methods and remedies...

Stars, Strolls and S'mores Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Join us for a moonless stroll around the stars listening to the stories of the stars. Afterwards join us for a campfire and some yummy s'mores. Sturdy shoes are required, walking will occur over...

Uffda Day Rutland, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Gay St, Rutland, ND

Get ready for the Annual Uffda Day. 5K run, parade, crafts, demonstrations, homemade lefse and more!

Galvanized in D.T. Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

Event: Galvanized in D.T. Date: July 29- August 1st 2021 Location: Fort Sisseton, Lake city, SD Event Staff: Joe Beedle, Bill Hoskins (The Sheep Farm) Contact: Joe Beedle Website...