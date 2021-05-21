newsbreak-logo
Mill City, OR

Live events Mill City — what’s coming up

Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
(MILL CITY, OR) Live events are coming to Mill City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mill City area:

Santiam Summerfest

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Old‑fashioned street fair with over 100 vendor booths featuring area businesses, local organizations, arts & crafts, merchandise, etc. Food, brews, live entertainment, Family Fun Zone with kids...

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Adoration

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1077 N 6th Ave, Stayton, OR

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church offers Adoration on Tuesdays from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Silver Falls Hiking & Yoga

Sublimity, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 20024 Silver Falls Hwy SE, Sublimity, OR

We will begin by whipping out our mats in the grass for a 60 minute vinyasa yoga flow, then we'll take the trail of ten falls hiking loop for our nature fix! We will have plenty of time to admire...

The Sound Guise Music

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 280 E Water St, Stayton, OR

The Sound Guise Music at Snow Peak Brewing, 280 E. Water Street, Stayton, OR 97383, Stayton, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

LETS GO CAMPING AT JOHN NEAL MEMORIAL COUNTY PARK

Lyons, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 900 N 13th St, Lyons, OR

I’m in Site 20. John Neal Memorial County Park is located in Linn County. “It is one of the hidden gems found in the Linn County Park system.” “There are mature trees, trails, and frequent...

