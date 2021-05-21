newsbreak-logo
Sundance calendar: Coming events

Sundance Voice
 1 day ago

(SUNDANCE, WY) Live events are coming to Sundance.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sundance:

REGISTRATION: Froelich Young Actor's Guild

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

More Info: https://www.matthewsopera.com/yag21/ After making the sad decision to skip a year due to the pandemic, we are so excited to announce that this summer we are continuing the tradition of...

Hot Rods For Hatcheries

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 423 Hatchery Cir, Spearfish, SD

Hot Rods for Hatcheries is an annual car show that supports the Booth Society and the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery & Archives in Spearfish, SD. Sat, August 21, 2021: The 125th...

Spearfish Sasquatch Baseball

Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Collegiate wood bat baseball is exciting and competitive, and the Spearfish Sasquatch invite you to come out for a night of family friendly entertainment and fun!

Kickoff To Summer Benefit Concert

Aladdin, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 3983 WY-24, Aladdin, WY

Kickoff To Summer Benefit Concert is on Facebook. To connect with Kickoff To Summer Benefit Concert, join Facebook today.

3rd Annual Lakeview Wash & Storage Show & Shine

Pine Haven, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 135 Pine Haven Rd, Pine Haven, WY

Wellness event in Pine Haven, WY by Lakeview Wash & Storage on Saturday, July 17 2021

With Sundance Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

