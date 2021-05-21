newsbreak-logo
Hancock, ME

Hancock events calendar

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 1 day ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Live events are coming to Hancock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hancock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHed3_0a7Crdqp00

Salty Dog @ Private Party - August 14th!

Franklin, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

An energetic, Salty group of guys who can’t wait to bring a soulful, funky, and blues filled show to you! You’ll leave our show craving that next downbeat, that next vocal harmony, and that next...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANiFq_0a7Crdqp00

Art in the Park

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Bar Harbor, ME

The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce will once again host its? annual Art in the Park show this on the Village Green in downtown Bar Harbor. As the longest running art show in Bar Harbor we are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mujxa_0a7Crdqp00

Cryin’ Out Loud @ Central Maine Harley Davidson

Trenton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Music event by Cryin' Out Loud on Friday, July 2 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeLAv_0a7Crdqp00

Rummage Sale Benefit in Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 36 Mt Desert St, Bar Harbor, ME

The YWCA MDI Dollars for Scholars Rummage Sale is taking place Saturday, May 22nd. You’re invited to dig around for some bargains between 9 am to 11 am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXSeu_0a7Crdqp00

Home for Children Benefit Car Show

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

This is our annual car show for the South Carolina Home for Children. The Home for Children house over 25 children plus have a transition house for young ladies.

ABOUT

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

