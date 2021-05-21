newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montague, MA

Live events coming up in Montague

Posted by 
Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 1 day ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are coming to Montague.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Montague area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bYlV1_0a7Crcy600

(Postponed 2021) The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow with Allison Olender

Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow w/ Allison Olender at Shea Theater

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NFW2J_0a7Crcy600

The David Bromberg Quintet

Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

New Date! - The David Bromberg Quintet at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDkAS_0a7Crcy600

Western Massachusetts GOP PATRIOTS PAC BBQ

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Join Western Massachusetts GOP Patriots Political Action Committee at the Millers Falls Rod & Gun Club on Saturday May 22nd from Noon-whenever for our very 1st Trump Republican Agenda Conservative...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBoKJ_0a7Crcy600

Farm Bike Tour

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Frontier Cycling and Pioneer Valley Food Tours team up again to offer another farm and food bike tour. This time we travel along the backroads of the Connecticut River valley between South...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YKpvk_0a7Crcy600

Session 1 - Montague, MA 2021

Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 177 Ripley Rd, Montague, MA

Explore! Play Games! Learn Wilderness Skills! Summer camp is designed to foster children’s curiosity in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. Our days are unstructured and we follow the group...

Learn More
Montague Updates

Montague Updates

Montague, MA
3
Followers
28
Post
90
Views
ABOUT

With Montague Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Turners Falls, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Montague, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Foster Children#Connecticut River Valley#Western Massachusetts#Live Theater#Local Events#Political Theater#Sun Nov 11#Ma 01376 New Date#The Shea Theater#Frontier Cycling#Pioneer Valley Food Tours#Ma Explore#Shea Theater Starts#Live Content#In Person Events#Stand Up Comedy#Play Games#Sat#Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Franklin County, MAAthol Daily News

Western Mass ArtsHub portal will provide info in one place

Franklin County towns, along with others throughout Western Massachusetts, have received a $185,934 grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and its Regional Pilot Project Grant Program to support the creation of the Western Mass ArtsHub, an online portal with information about local artists and creative businesses. Lisa Davol,...