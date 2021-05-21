Live events coming up in Montague

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are coming to Montague.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Montague area:

(Postponed 2021) The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow with Allison Olender Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow w/ Allison Olender at Shea Theater

The David Bromberg Quintet Turners Falls, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 71 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA 01376

New Date! - The David Bromberg Quintet at The Shea Theater in Turners Falls, MA

Western Massachusetts GOP PATRIOTS PAC BBQ Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Join Western Massachusetts GOP Patriots Political Action Committee at the Millers Falls Rod & Gun Club on Saturday May 22nd from Noon-whenever for our very 1st Trump Republican Agenda Conservative...

Farm Bike Tour Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Frontier Cycling and Pioneer Valley Food Tours team up again to offer another farm and food bike tour. This time we travel along the backroads of the Connecticut River valley between South...

Session 1 - Montague, MA 2021 Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 177 Ripley Rd, Montague, MA

Explore! Play Games! Learn Wilderness Skills! Summer camp is designed to foster children’s curiosity in a fun, safe, and supportive environment. Our days are unstructured and we follow the group...