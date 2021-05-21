Events on the Ipswich calendar

(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ipswich area:

Memorial Day Weekend at Allevity Entertainment Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 130 Centennial St S, Aberdeen, SD

Aberdeen has endless options for budget-friendly family fun. Whether you’re up for a camping weekend and cookouts by the fire or looking for local eateries and a hotel with a pool zone the kids...

Wolves College ID Camp Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1200 S Jay St, Aberdeen, SD

The Wolves Residential College ID camp is specifically designed to provide an experience of what it is like to be a student-athlete at Northern State University. This camp is geared towards the...

Malchow Plaza Farmers Market Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 506 S Main St Suite 4, Aberdeen, SD

The Market on the Plaza would like to invite you to be a part of our first annual Farmer’s Market.. The team at the Market is working to build a stronger and more sustainable ‘one-stop’...

Mina Lake Annual Golf Scramble Ipswich, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 407 11th St, Ipswich, SD

Mina Lake Golf Scramble Tons of PRIZES. Tons of FUN!

Aberdeen Pride 2021! Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Join us for the first-ever Pride event in Aberdeen! This event will be somewhat informal, meant to be an event for members of the LGBTQ+ community of Aberdeen and their friends, family, and allies...