newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boron, CA

Live events Boron — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Boron Today
Boron Today
 1 day ago

(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJKbJ_0a7CrYO400

things to do in california city

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 PM

by span | Dec 20, 2020 | Uncategorized | 0 comments San Mateo County History Museum There’s something for beach lovers, activities and attractions for thrill-seekers and all of the dining and...

Learn More

2021 5th International Conference on Information System and Data Mining (ICISDM 2021)

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Publication:All the registered and presented papers will be published in the International Conference Proceedings Series by ACM which will be archived in the ACM Digital Library and indexed by Ei...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07lj9t_0a7CrYO400

Mysticism

Lancaster, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 111, Kramer Juntion, CA 93535

IT’S BACK Our one year MYSTICISM anniversary!! Come join us for 1 night of non-stop Music & Dance Presented by your Desert Escape Family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0istt5_0a7CrYO400

AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 10386 California City Blvd, California City, CA

AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5 October 23rd, 2021 California City, CA 250 Mile Race from Ave Racing, Located in California City, CA. Affordable racing, affordable fun! See averacing.com...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lt2Ir_0a7CrYO400

Hot Nozzle Summer West 2021

Randsburg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: Randsburg, CA

Hot Nozzle Summer is a live event where rocketry is celebrated! Come meet new people, network with industry professionals, and have fun!

Learn More
Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
3
Followers
28
Post
182
Views
ABOUT

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California City, CA
City
Boron, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#History Museum#Thu May 05#Acm Digital Library#Sun Oct 10#Music Dance Presented#Sun Jul 07#Live Content#Live Formats#Attractions#Live Talks#Fun#October#Stand Up Comedy#Remote Versions#Network#Technologies#Off Road#Rocketry#Affordable Racing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest library hopes to debut Makerspace in mid-June

If you are interested in 3D printing, video productions, producing a podcast or even learning to sew — and you live in the Ridgecrest area —you are in luck. The Kern County Library Ridgecrest Branch is about to get a lot more creative. Thanks to an East Kern economic development grant, the local library will soon host its very own Makerspace. The space will eventually feature 3D printers, laser cutters, soldering irons, sewing machines and much more. All equipment will be free to use. Materials will also be free, although people can also bring in their own.
mountainenterprise.com

Upcoming & Ongoing plus Regular Weekly and Monthly Events

For listing in the newspaper and online, send community events by Thursday at 2 p.m. to Calendar@MountainEnterprise.com or call 661.245.3794. ••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••. • Local craft and vendors event is Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. at Midway Market (6032 Frazier Mountain Park Road). Stop by to see what your local vendors...