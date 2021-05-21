Naalehu calendar: Coming events

newsbreak-logo
(NAALEHU, HI) Live events are coming to Naalehu.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Naalehu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lkw4w_0a7CrXVL00

Tai Chi

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KsfeD_0a7CrXVL00

Rebirth and Refresh with Pele

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Burning away that which does not serve you and starting to rebuild your foundation for a refreshed and reawakened life. OPEN TO WOMEN, MEN AND COUPLES Join us for a transformative 8 days and 7...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HfXMn_0a7CrXVL00

Divine Sight Plant Medicine Hawaii Ceremony Inner Goddess Retreat

Kealakekua, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Hello lovely siSTARs! We are formally inviting you to join in our one day women's Divine Sight Plant Medicine Journey in Hawaii with our church Temple of the Sacred Heart. We are formally inviting...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ou5rC_0a7CrXVL00

Na'alehu Farmer's Market

Naalehu, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 95-5656 Hawaii Belt Rd, Naalehu, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8am - 12pm Location:95-5572 Mamalahoa Hwy, Naalehu, HI 96772

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04oGrg_0a7CrXVL00

Time for Wine

Volcano, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 35 Piimauna Dr, Volcano, HI

Time for Wine, is a way to bring people together at our favorite local winery as well as encourage physical movement with the idea of benefiting our favorite local non profit, Hawaii Wildlife...

Learn More
