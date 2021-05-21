newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Superior, NE

Live events on the horizon in Superior

Posted by 
Superior News Alert
Superior News Alert
 1 day ago

(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Superior area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9Kuy_0a7CrWcc00

Superior Victorian Festival

Superior, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Event Dates May 28 - 30, 2021 Event name Downtown Superior, NE 68978 in Superior https://festivalnet.com/3945/Superior-Nebraska/Specialty-Theme-Events/ The annual Memorial Day weekend event takes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QvYiT_0a7CrWcc00

URSS 305 Sprint Cars (big track), Rocky Mountain Midgets & Cruisers (small track), FIREWORK SHOW

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 608 O St, Belleville, KS

Tickets for sale on the day of the race, at the ticket booth 305 Sprints will run on the big track, everything else running on the small track. Gates open at 5:30pm, Hot laps start at 6:30pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuoEA_0a7CrWcc00

VBS 2021: SonQuest Rainforest

Belleville, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2013 M St, Belleville, KS

🗓SAVE THE DATE!🗓 Join Belleville FUMC for SonQuest Rainforest VBS! 🌿June 7-11 🌿9am-12pm 🌿Completed Kinder-5th Grade* We will be offering 2 options: ✅ In-Person (masks encouraged) ✅ Take-Home...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KaAp_0a7CrWcc00

1st Annual RC SXS Ralley

Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 766 Rd 1400, Red Cloud, NE

1st Annual RC SXS Ralley is on Facebook. To connect with 1st Annual RC SXS Ralley, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k94DH_0a7CrWcc00

Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations

Mankato, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations is on Facebook. To connect with Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Superior News Alert

Superior News Alert

Superior, NE
7
Followers
20
Post
93
Views
ABOUT

With Superior News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Superior, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Memorial Day Weekend#Event Venues#Digital Tickets#Digital Formats#Sun May 05#Ks Tickets#Sprints#Sonquest Rainforest Vbs#Red Cloud#Damnations#Ne Rrb Superior#Live Content#In Person Events#Remote Audiences#Digital Tools#In Person Attendance#Entertainers#In Person#Facebook Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessCBS News

Apple's Tim Cook grilled by judge in Epic Games’ Fortnite trial

In a first, the CEO of Apple testified in a groundbreaking court case. Tim Cook was in a federal court in California, defending charges that his company's app store is an unfair monopoly. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson reports on how the tech giant is squaring off against the maker of a popular video game.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Ana forms near Bermuda, becoming first named storm in the Atlantic this year

Subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ana was located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, the hurricane center said in a 5 a.m. advisory. The system was expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days, forecasters said.